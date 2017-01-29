Thirty lawyers will on Monday accompany Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, to the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services.

He is expected to appear before the secret police by 10 am on Monday.

Phrank Shaibu, communication adviser to the pastor, confirmed the invitation, saying he would honour it.

“Suleman will be appearing before the DSS with about 30 lawyers because we believe that his persecution has become politicised,” the source reportedly said.

The agency invited the fiery cleric after its bid to arrest him failed.

Earlier in the week, DSS operatives trailed him to a hotel where he lodged after a crusade in Ekiti state, but Suleman quickly reached out to Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, who intervened on his behalf.

Suleman had ordered his security aides to kill any Fulani herdsman that attempts to attack his church and also to take up arms to defend themselves against invading Fulani herdsmen.

Responding to the attempt to arrest Suleman, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) vowed to resist any plot to turn the country into a refugee camp for Christians.

“Treating ministers of God and our members as common criminals is unacceptable to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),” the association had said in a statement.

Also, a human rights group, Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption (FHRAC) has warned the DSS against plunging Nigeria into wars by detaining Johnson Suleman.

The group in statement said the DSS should not stoop so low to venture into such dangerous journey which ends will only help to create religious crisis.

It further described the invitation of Suleiman by the DSS after its botched arrest recently as a “clear witchhunt”.