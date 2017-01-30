Gambia’s president Adama Barrow has announced the country’s official name will no longer contain the word “Islamic”, which had been added by Jammeh in 2015.

In his first press conference since taking over as leader, Barrow said he would soon be overhauling government institutions to make the administration more effective. “The rule of the law, that will be the order of the day,” said Barrow, adding that The Gambia, where Muslims constitute 90% of the population, would no longer be an “Islamic republic”.