United States President, Donald Trump, took to his private twitter handle to address the killings of Christian in the Middle East. He said that the killings must stop.

He tweeted on Sunday that “Christians in the middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”

He iterated that his country needs strong borders and extreme vetting of incoming immigrants,” Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world- a horrible mess!”

Trump has been heavily criticized for his executive order which bans immigrant citizens of 7 Islamic countries.

Trump’s staunch supporter and journalist, Piers Morgan isn’t behind the president’s latest ban on immigrants from select Muslim countries. He wrote:

“This is wrong. Whichever way President Trump tries to justify his executive order on banning immigrants and refugees from seven war-ravaged countries, it makes no sense”.