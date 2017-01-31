The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted and seized 661 brand new pump-action rifles stored in 49 boxes in truck in Lagos state.

The Comptroller-General of Customs Hameed Ali announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the importation of the weapons and has kicked off investigation into the case. Explaining how it intercepted and seized the haul, Hameed Ali at a briefing in Lagos on Monday, January 30, said the guns were intercepted on Sunday, January 22 by the Roving Team of the NCS Federal Operations Unit. He said while they were on information patrol, they intercepted a Mack truck with registration number BDG 265 XG conveying a 1x40ft Container with Number: PONU/825914/3 along Mile 2 Apapa road.

The truck was immediately taken to the premises of FOU Zone A,Ikeja where Physical examination revealed49 boxes containing a total number of 661 pieces of pump action rifles concealed with steel doors and other merchandize goods.”

The Customs clarified that the actions of the importer contravened the provisions of the Nigerian laws and it is even more so given the fragile level of security in the country at the moment.

Three people have already been arrested in connection with the importation of the arms.

The suspect’s names were given as: Oscan Okafor (Importer) age 51, Mahmud Hassan (Clearing Agent) age 56 and Sadique Mustapha (who accompanied the consignment to its destination) age 28.

More arrests could be made as an investigation has already been opened on the matter.

There has been a high influx of illegal arms into the country in the last year , as customs in December 2016 seized a shipment of assault rifles and bullet proof vests that were hidden inside two cars imported from the US.