Police sealed off the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday as lawmakers clashed over the controversial impeachment of its former speaker, Jumoke Akindele.

Mrs. Akindele was impeached last week over her involvement in a N15m fraud. The assembly’s paymaster, Makanjuola Adesina, had been caught with N15m in cash at the assembly complex and said he was holding the money for the speaker.

Fourteen members of the House subsequently voted to impeach the speaker, along with Deputy Speaker Fatai Olotu and Majority Leader Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, on Friday.

Ondo State Police spokesman Femi Joseph said it became imperative to close down the complex after pro-Akindele lawmakers clashed with those who voted for her impeachment.