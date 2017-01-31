President Trump fired his acting attorney general on Monday night, removing her as the nation’s top law enforcement officer after she defiantly refused to defend his executive order closing the nation’s borders to refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries.

“The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” the statement read in part.

In an escalating crisis for his 10-day-old administration, the president declared in a statement that Sally Q. Yates, who had served as deputy attorney general under President Barack Obama, had betrayed the administration by announcing that Justice Department lawyers would not defend Mr. Trump’s order against legal challenges.

The president replaced Ms. Yates with Dana J. Boente, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, saying that he would serve as attorney general until Congress acts to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama. In his first act in his new role, Mr. Boente announced that he was rescinding Ms. Yates’s order.

Yates — an appointee of former President Barack Obama — told the Justice Department earlier Monday not to defend Trump’s executive order.

Yates, who was set to be replaced by Trump’s appointee Jeff Sessions once he’s confirmed, denounced the executive order in a letter to Justice Department lawyers, saying it may not be lawful.

“I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,” Yates said in the letter.

Barack Obama, has criticised President Donald Trump’s executive order to curb immigration, backing protesters who have taken to the nation’s airports to express their displeasure.

Obama, in a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Kevin Lewis, said Trump’s immigration policy was discriminatory.

“The (former) President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” CNN quoted Lewis as saying.

Lewis added that Obama perceived the protests as “exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

This is the first time Obama, who ceded power to Trump 10 days ago, would criticise the current President, breaking an unwritten rule that former presidents should refrain from criticising the current White House occupant.