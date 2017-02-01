Foremost Ijaw politician and former presidential candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party of Nigeria (LDPN) and Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2003 and 2007 election respectively, Chief Christopher Pere Ajuwa is dead.

A family source said Ajuwa, who battled a terminal illness, died in hospital, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at 76.

Ajuwa, a native of Gbaraun community, in Southern Ijaw local government of Bayelsa State had, before his emergence as the presidential candidates of LDPN and AD been a presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the botched Third Republic.

He was originally, a member of the All Nigeria Peoples Party ( ANPP) but was forced to step down for then General Mohammadu Buhari, who was picked as the presidential candidate, which forced Ajuwa to leave the party.

Since news of his death broke, his political associates and Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson and visitors have been trooping to the family house in Port Harcourt, to condole with the family.

He said family members have been contacted and will meet in Port Harcourt to plan Ajuwa’s burial.