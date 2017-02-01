Commissioner of Police in Rivers state, Francis Mobolaji Adesanya is dead. Mr. Adesanya died in an Indian hospital of kidney failure according to police sources.

The commissioner of police was transferred to Rivers state in August 2016 to take over from Foluso Adebanjo who is currently a Deputy Inspector General.

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim has sent a condolence message to the late commissioner’s family. In a statement issued from the Force Headquarters and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh O. Moshood, the IGP also commiserate with the government and people of Ogun State, the home of the deceased Commissioner.

A condolence register has been opened at the reception of the Force Headquarters and Rivers State Police Command headquarters, Port Harcourt for the personnel of the Force and members of the public to append their condolence messages.

The police authority said burial arrangements will be announced after consultation with the family.

Late Francis Odesanya was enlisted into the Police Force on the 1st February, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the rank.

He served as Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations and that of Finance and Administration in Rivers State before he was promoted and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, on the 20th July, 2016; the position he held until his sudden demise on 31st January 2017 at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India. He was aged 56.