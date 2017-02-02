If claims by Professor Francis Otunta are anything to go by, then, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, might have discovered a drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution located at Umudike in Abia state announced the discovery of a drug which he claims is potent in the cure of the epidemic. Otunta told newsmen at the university campus on Wednesday, February 1, that the finding followed years of scientific research by the institution.

He said that the breakthrough was made by Prof Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher in the university. According to him, Ezeibe had presented the drug to the University management, Senate and Council, where he explained the processes he went through to arrive at his finding.

The VC also said that Ezeibe had equally presented the drug to his colleagues in the medical field and nobody had contradicted his finding.

The university is in the process of mass producing the drug for further clinical trials on persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country. Ezeibe, who is a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, said that the drug was produced with Aluminum Silicate and Magnesium Silicate (Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate).

The professor conducted experimental treatments on 10 persons living with the disease, who volunteered. They were treated daily with the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate (50 mg/kg).

That the volunteers were subjected to monthly tests for viral loads and CD4-lymphocyte counts. “With the antiviral effects of the medicine, its ability to reach all cells (as nanoparticles) and the lymphocytes, there is no more hiding place (sanctuary) for HIV,” he said.

The professor had presented the research findings to the World Virology Conference in Atlanta in 2015, and Antonio (Texas) in 2016.

Besides, the results of the laboratory tests had been published in many international scientific journals, including the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research, among several others.

He said that he is also about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with a U.S.-based Scientific Research Publishing, publishers of World Journal of AIDS, for the publication of his book “How I came about the cure for HIV/AIDS”.

Ezeibe, who said that the medicine was patented in August 2014 in Nigeria, called on the Federal Government to help him to secure international patency for the drug.