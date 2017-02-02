Nigerian manufacturers have moved to overcome the setback caused by epileptic public power supply in the country by generating their own power.

To this end, they have commenced plans to set up an independent power plant to serve the interest of local industries.

The manufacturers, under the umbrella of Association of Nigeria (MAN), disclosed that they were taking this strategic step, even in the face of seeming investment challenges in the country, in order to galvanise the industrial sector and bring production to full capacity.

The director of Economics and Statistics of the Association, Mr. Ambrose Oruche, told our correspondent yesterday that so much work had been done to actualise the project.

He said three areas had been identified for the project – Ikeja, Amuwo Odofin and Ilupeju – all in Lagos state, adding that the only constraint at the moment is getting a better gas price deal from government.

“We have opened discussion (for us) to be given the status of Generation Company (GenCo) so that we can get gas at the price government sells to them (GenCos), which is about $2 as against $7 sold to other users.

“If we don’t get gas at discounted rate, our tariff will be higher than what power is sold to Distribution Companies (DisCos) and this will ultimately impact on industries who will be buying from us,” he said.

According to him, industries in the northern part of the country