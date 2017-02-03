Reports say a senior member of the Boko Haram terrorist group who took part in the December 2016 bombing of a market in Madagali, Adamawa state, has been arrested. Simply identified as Ibrahim, the suspect who was arrested on January 20, is said to have confessed to playing a role in the attack on the market on Friday, December 9, 2016, killing over 30 persons.

The suspect was arrested by the police in conjunction with troops of the Nigerian Army in a stop-and-search operation on January 20, 2017.

The arrest was reportedly made after a tip-off.

Major-General Lucky Irabor, the theatre commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, reportedly confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was helping with useful information to security agencies.

Meanwhile, the report added that another suspect, a Malian citizen identified only as Ayuba, was arrested as an accomplice.