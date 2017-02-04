Breaking News report reaching Nigeria Newsday has it that the recently released former governor of Delta state, James Ibori has arrived in Nigeria.

His British Airways flight landed in Abuja some hours ago and is said to be on his way to his hometown, Oghara, Delta state. Asked if he would run for office again, Ibori said he was barred from doing so for 10 years because of his conviction, but that he intended to appeal to have that conviction overturned.

The appeal would centre on an allegation, made by one of Ibori’s former associates, that a British police officer had taken bribes in return for inside information on the case before Ibori’s conviction, and that prosecutors had covered it up.

James Ibori who is held in high esteem by his native home town, has worn a new look in expectancy of his arrival any time today.

The community plays host to various bodies and government parastatals such as logistic headquarters, Nigerian Navy, Police, Army, all the security agencies and the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH). Our correspondent who visited the community to feel the pulse of the indigenes and non-indigenes noticed that many of them are involved in the preparation of Ibori homecoming, which was initially fixed for December 20, but was pushed to Saturday Feb. 4.

Already, streets in Oghara are being decorated just as hotels and drinking joints are also undergoing renovation to give the city a complete facelift. Findings by Saturday Telegraph show that various social clubs, schools and market women are already mobilising for the big reception that will be held at the Oghara Township stadium. The former governor is described by his people as “Odidigbogbo of Africa.”