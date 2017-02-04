Popular Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has vowed to proceed with his planned peaceful #IStandWithNigeria march on the Federal government for accountability and good governance slated for Feb.6 at Lagos and Abuja, all in spite of mixed reactions by some Nigerians.

2baba, as he is fondly called by fans, made his stand known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, the protest will go on as planned since it is meant to tell Nigerian leaders the need to ‘connect with the people’. He said: “I will not keep quiet. I’m just a musician with a point of view and the ear of my fans. “I have dedicated my time and resources to peace building, voter’s education towards peaceful elections and youth engagement in governance in Nigeria.

“This match is about demanding that our leaders connect with all the people of Nigeria.”

The protest which was initially proposed to be held at the New Africa Shrine, was turned down by afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, son of Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. He disclosed that he turned down 2face Idibia’s request to use the Afrika Shrine for a nationwide protest on February 6, so that the federal government will not close down the popular hangout.

While performing at the Afrika Shrine last night (Thursday), Femi admitted that 2face had come to him to ask if he could use the venue.

The demonstration has since been scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Lagos and the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Monday morning.

Tuface on Friday announced the dress code for the march to be a touch of green.