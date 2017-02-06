The planned #IStandWithNigeria protest against the current economic situation in the country, was last night called off.

Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known has Tuface or 2Baba, was to lead a nationwide protest on Monday, 6 February, 2017 but on Saturday night, citing “serious threat of hijack,” the father of seven, announced that the protest was cancelled.

The 41-year-old went on to add to his Instagram post that “he therefore announce cancellation of the planned protest and would share further information later.”

Many Nigerians came out to lambast the African Queen crooner, who is said to have received “2 SUVs” from the former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for leading the protest on behalf of opposition parties.

In a short video, Tuface said the protest had been cancelled as: “It has become clear that the one voice Nigeria protest scheduled to in Lagos and Abuja on Monday the 6th of February is under serious threat of hijack by interest not aligned with our ideals.”

The protest was scheduled to hold on the day the President was meant to resume back to work but it has been reported by various media houses that the President has extended his vacation.

In a tweet, @adeyanjudeji states that the march will go on without the Benue born singer.

For calling off the protest, popular Nollywood director, Charles Novia, described the singer, 2face as a two faced person for allowing himself to be stared down by some individuals after getting a lot of Nigerians’ commitment to protest with him.

The singer, who had enjoyed widespread goodwill over his decision to spearhead the protests is now enduring as much criticism on social media as disappointed Nigerians suspect intimidation from high places for his backing down.

According to Charles, “It’s a disappointment really that 2face was stared down over this Feb 6th demonstration. He’s done more harm to his brand than good”.