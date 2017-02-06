The Bayelsa state Government has donated 1,200 hectares of land to herdsmen to control indiscriminate grazing in the state. The state government had in December 2016 announced the restriction of the activities of herdsmen in the state to the Bayelsa Palm area in Yenagoa.

According to the government, the decision was to prevent the invasion of farmlands and check any security breaches.

Shitu Mohammed, State Chairman, Cattle Ranches Management and Control Committee, disclosed this at an interactive session on Sunday which comprised stakeholders such as herdsmen, butchers, farmers and security agencies.

Mr. Mohammed said that the 1,200 hectares of land was for ranch development, grazing and slaughtering of cattle.

He said that more ranches would be donated to the cattle rearers in order to maintain peace and order in the state.

He commended the Bayelsa government for releasing the land, saying that the gesture would help to sustain the lasting peace that had existed between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Mr. Mohammed also noted that the committee was set up by the state government to foster cordial relationship between the cattle rearers, farmers and the people of the state.

He noted that there had been no cases of violence by the herdsmen in the state.

“This is simply because the committee in collaboration with the state government and the security agencies had put in place quick response mechanisms,” he said.