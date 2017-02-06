There are reports that armed policemen have been deployed to the National Stadium in Lagos which is the venue of the planned protest against the government.

The protest was earlier championed by popular singer, Innocent Idibia, and was supposed to take place in Lagos and Abuja on Monday, February 6 but on Saturday, February 4; he released a video saying he was cancelling the protest due to security concern

In spite of the cancellation, some Nigerians vowed to continue with the protest but according to a video shared by Sahara Reporters, heavily armed policemen were seen around the stadium even though the protest has not started yet.