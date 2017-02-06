President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his 10-day vacation, citing medical conditions.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his 10-day vacation, citing medical conditions.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari wrote to the National Assembly yesterday, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The Presidency has kept a tight wrap about the health status of the president, but citizens are already edging to know if indeed the president is alive and well.

The Presidency explained why there is no date mentioned for the return of President Muhammadu Buhari. Adesina told the NTAin an interview that this was so because there is “no vacuum in government”.

Adesina said that since there was Yemi Osinbajo in place as acting president, Buhari could take as much time as needed for an adequate rest.

The indefinite postponement of his return home could very well be that president Buhari had undergone a surgery for an ear infection which had caused him discomfort and slight memory loss, according to disclosures from his earlier medical trips to the UK last year.