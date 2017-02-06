Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions have emerged as African champions for the fifth time after coming from a goal down to beat Egypt 2-1 in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Libreville on Sunday.

Egypt took the lead through Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny but second half goals from substitute Nicolas N’Koulou and Vincent Aboubakar sealed the win for Cameroon.

It was Cameroon’s first AFCON final win over Egypt after losing to them in 1986 and 2008.

Also it was Egypt’s first defeat in the AFCON final since losing to Ethiopia in 1962.

The game started off on a cagey note with both teams just content with not committing too much forward.

Abdallah El Said then went close to opening the scoring but his low shot was well saved by Fabrice Ondoa.

Egypt eventually broke the deadlock on 21 minutes through Elneny who slotted the ball from a tight angle following a brilliant pass from Mohamed Salah.

Cameroon were dealt a huge injury blow as Adolphe Teikeu went off injured and was replaced by Nicolas N’Koulou.

In the second half Cameroon came all out for the equaliser but came unstuck against Egypt defence at first.

Their persistence eventually paid off as substitute N’Koulou rose to head in a superb cross to make it 1-1.

Cameroon took over the game after the equaliser and almost went in front on two occasions with less than 20 minutes left but Jacques Zoua and Benjamin Moudkanjo wasted very good chances.

And in the 88th minute Aboubakar scored the winning goal after brilliantly bringing down a long cross lifting it over an Egyptian defender before slamming it past Essam El Hadary.