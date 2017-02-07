The Federal Government says the alleged plan to Islamise Nigeria under the current administration is totally false.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who stated this on Monday in Ilorin at the Federal Government Town Hall meeting for the North Central zone, said such insinuation should be perceived in its entirety as a campaign of calumny.

He noted that recently the media had been increasingly awash with incendiary statements designed to pitch the adherents of the two prominent religions Christians and Muslims against one another.

The minister said the secular nature of Nigeria’s Constitution makes the issue of religious dominance and impunity improbable.

“Such fallacies like the Islamisation of Nigeria, the killing of Christians by Muslims, the labeling of Nigeria as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world can only serve one purpose: trigger a religious war.

“Needless to say that no nation ever survives a religious war,’’ he said.

The minister said those making the allegations were using religion as tool to demonise the government and divert attention from the government’s anti-corruption stance.

He said that more often than not, conflicts between Muslims and Christians were fuelled by political motivations, ethnic differences, extremism, intolerance and terrorism.

“Make no mistake about it, there have been conflicts between adherents of the two major religions in certain parts of the country.“To now extrapolate from that to say Nigeria is the most dangerous place for Christians in the world is a disservice to Nigeria and an overkill.’’

He appealed to the media to desist from providing a platform for exponents of incendiary statements.

Reacting to the remarks made by Lai Mohammed during the town hall meeting, Reno said ”Lai Mohammed is a liar from the pit of hell and when his parents were naming him, they gave him the proper name.”

”How can he describe the killing of Christians in Nigeria as a fallacy?”

Reno would have none of Lai Mohammed’s statement. He said Christians want to live in peace with Muslims, but there exists in he country a group of radical extremist islamists who are bent of killing Christians in the country.