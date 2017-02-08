At least 12,000 Nigerians Seeking asylum in Germany may be deported in 2018 according to a top German official on a visit to Nigeria.

The European country’s Global Head of programme, Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg on Tuesday paid a visit to the special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and the diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Sanftenberg led a delegation from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, on a site assessment mission for Nigerians who are voluntarily returning to the country.

He said, “We have over 37,000 Nigerians in Germany and more than 12,000 of them are asylum seekers. “There is a little chance for their applications to be moved and they may be forced to come back to Nigeria next year.”

The Nation reports that the German official explained that 99 per cent of the 12,000 Nigerians seeking asylum in his country were likely to be refused because Nigeria was not plagued by war.

Nigerians seeking asylum may however be spared the horror of deportation if they voluntarily joined a support programme facilitated by the German government, Sanftenberg said.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama in 2016 travelled to Germany to finalise the details of the support programme so Nigerians in the European nation could return home with dignity.