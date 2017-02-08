Over N111 million was recovered from 23 officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission who were deployed to Rivers State for the recent rerun parliamentary election in the state, the police said on Tuesday.

Six police officers who were indicted for their roles in the election have been dismissed.

The findings were contained in the report of the Joint Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on December 22, 2016 and presented at the Force Headquarters in Abuja..

An investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police which presented its report in Abuja today said the money was recovered from 23 suspects allegedly bribed to rig the polls. The chairman of the panel, DCP Damian Okoro disclosed that,” the sum total of N111.3 million was recovered from 23 electoral officials out of N360m. He said that some got N15 million each while three senior electoral officers got N20 million each.

The panel which comprising 12 officers of the Nigeria Police Force and three from State Security Service was mandated to investigate the various infractions, incidents, and violence that marred the rerun elections in Rivers State and any relevant matter.

Governor Nyesom Wike administration condemned the outcome of the panel’s investigation as a “shameful”, “defamatory” and “reckless” black mail.

Commissioner for Information and Communications Dr. Austin Tam-George yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital claimed that the committee was being economical with the truth.

Tam-George said Wike’s administration strongly believed that the committee was part of a bitter, politically-driven smear campaign, allegedly launched by the Federal Government against the state governor and the people.

He noted that the government also believed that the police were desperately seeking to divert attention from the alleged disgraceful and criminal roles played by their officials, in the snatching and stuffing of ballot boxes during the December polls.

Tam-George said the state would not succumb to what he called the “juvenile antics” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its security surrogates.