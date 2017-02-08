The Turkish government has arrested 248 persons over posts on social media that allegedly were supportive of terrorist acts or insulted leaders, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 248 persons are among 948 citizens that were arrested while some 700 people were released under judicial control, the report said.

The government also encourages people to report social media accounts that have either insulted, mocked leaders or voiced support for various organizations, dpa reports.

In December, Anadolu reported that Turkish authorities opened investigations into 3,710 people over social media posts, while 1,656 suspects were formally arrested, over the previous six months.

The latest report noted the double suicide bombing in December in Istanbul which targeted security forces outside a football stadium, killing more than 45 people, including several civilians, saying some arrests pertained to comments on this attack.