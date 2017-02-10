Five officials of the Department of State Security Services who brutalized teachers at a Federal Government school have been arrested.

The five officials are now being detained in the cell of the Cross River State Command of DSS in Calabar, according to reports. It was further revealed that the affected personnel were arrested almost immediately the incident occurred on February 2 for going against the rules and regulations of the service.

According to a source, the affected personnel did not get any official directive to go to the school. The DSS top hierarchy took the action to detain the five personnel because they went against professional conduct expected of them.

They did not also get permission before invading the school to conduct such an inglorious act.

He said, “Their arrest and detention was an indication that the DSS has officially commenced investigations into the matter in line with its set out standards of arresting such issues that involves their personnel.”

The identity of the five personnel is still unknown. He also alleged that the management of the FGGC Calabar had yet to formally lodge any complaint about the brutalisation of its staff.