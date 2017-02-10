Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Thursday raided the home of former General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna city.

The EFCC agents allegedly recovered $9.2million from Yakubu’s safe and an additional £72,000.

Yakubu was arraigned in June 2016 on allegations of money laundering.

He served as GMD of NNPC from 2012 to 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. Premium Times reported in 2014 that the embattled GMD was sacked after then Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke accused him of insubordination.