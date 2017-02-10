The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Thursday ordered the recount of ballot papers used for the conduct of the September 28, 2016, election in four local government areas of the state.

The order followed an oral application made by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, urging the tribunal to allow the recounting of the ballot papers used by accredited voters in the areas.

But all respondents objected to the pray of the petitioner, that the court can’t stop proceedings because of the pray of the petitioner but that recounting can’t be done outside the court but the exercise should commences immediately within the timeframe for the petitioner.

In his response, Yusuf Ali (SAN) argued that it’s the responsibility of the judge to take a definite decision concerning the matter because they are saddled with the responsibility to do so.

He added that the office of the registrar can be used which is within the court premises with representatives from all parties.

So he prayed the court to discard the irrelevant objections presented by counsel to the 3 respondents and make sure the judgement of the tribunal is executed.

The judge thereafter ruled that the exercise commences immediately inside the court room.

Counsel for the petitioners, Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN), had listed the affected areas as Egor, Akoko-Edo, Etsako-East and Etsako-West.