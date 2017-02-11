The former managing director of NNPC, Mr Andrew Yakubu is being detained in an EFCC facility in Kano.

The cash, amounting to $9,772,800 and another sum of £74,000 was reportedly hidden by the suspect in a fire-proof safe at his brother’s residence in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis apparently as a precautionary measure.

It was discovered by EFCC operatives who immediately impounded it.

Yakubu was subsequently arrested and taken to Kano for interrogation.

Sources said he admitted the ownership of the money which he described as a gift. He did not name the givers.

But he was driven to Kaduna yesterday by the EFCC for a fresh search.

A highly-placed EFCC source said yesterday that Yakubu was co-operating well with the comission.

According to Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, head of media and publicity for the commission, who disclosed how the cash sum was discovered, a senator from Abuja is in the process of securing a bail for Mr Yakubu. If he is able to meet the bail conditions, the former Managing Director will be released while the investigation continues.