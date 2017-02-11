Menu
Police Officers Promoted for Declining Bribe

The Police Service Commission has promoted six senior police officers for rejecting huge sums of money offered as bribe to compromise them in the course of doing their duties.

The Commission in a statement in Abuja by the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that the promotion was imperative because the officers displayed rare and exemplary courage to resist corruption.

The decision was reached by the Commission after its 19th Plenary Meeting in Abuja.
Officers promoted are: CSP Sulaiman Muhammad Abdul, CSP. Olusoji Akinbayo, Inspector Sunday Idowu, DSP Mu’awuyya A. Abubakar, Inspector Eheziekia Abiona and Sergeant Ogunbiyi Agbabu.

