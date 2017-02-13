No fewer than 15 Houses owned by Nigerians living in South Africa have been looted and destroyed by South Africans in Rosettenvile, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

Reports have it that the attack followed unsubstantiated allegations that foreign nationals have turned the neighbourhood into a drug and prostitution den.

Confirming the attack, Marc Gbaffou, African Diaspora Forum (ADM) chairperson, condemned Herman Mashaba, Johannesburg mayor, for his inflammatory comments.

Mashaba had told a press conference that Nigerians and other foreign nationals got there criminally and should be treated as such.

“According to community members, these homes are illegally occupied by Nigerian foreign nationals who run the homes as brothels and have girls as young as nine years old working as prostitutes. Many of the women in these brothels are also alleged to have no official identification documentation”, Mashaba had said.

South Africans have made the international news for their frequent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals of other African countries. The most recent of these xenophobic attacks happened in April 2015 when they embarked on an onslaught of killing, maiming, looting and burning down homes and shops of fellow Africans after an inflammatory comment by the Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini.