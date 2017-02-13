As the post-coup tension be-tween Turkey and Nige-ria increases, Nigeria, has accused Ankara of mounting espionage activities targeted at undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty and taking over foreign investments of Turkish nationals in the country.

It alleged that Turkey is engaging in acts of espionage through Diyanet, the country’s Directorate of Religious Affairs on the directives of the Turkish government and Diyanet has been doing this through some Imams in Nigeria.

The Maarif Foundation, set up by the Turkish government, has been placed under close watch.

The probe followed a petition to the National Security Adviser (NSA), by Kano-based prominent Islamic Group, the Centre for Qur’anic Reciters. According to the group, the Turkish government has been uncomfortable with the refusal of the Federal Government to clampdown on the followers of United States-based Islamic cleric, Fethullah Gulen. His Hismet Movement established the Nile University and some colleges in the country.

A security source revealed that security agencies have been grappling with the after effects of the internal politics in Turkey, said they are now in receipt of a petition on alleged espionage activities in Nigeria by the Turkish government and are now investigating the allegation “which may be true or not.”

The petitioner asked the Federal Government to take action urgently to avoid any breach of security.