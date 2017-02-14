Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is current having a meeting with former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in his home in Niger State.

The meeting is holding at IBB’s Hilltop mansion in Minna, the state capital.

Rumours have been rife that Atiku, who served as Vice President under the Obasanjo administration, intends to run in the 2019 presidential election under the newly registered mega party.

Speaking to journalists after the closed door meeting with the former military head of state, Atiku said he came to wish Gen. Babangida well since he returned from medical vacation abroad.