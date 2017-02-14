Following reports from the Presidency that the United States President, Donald Trump had a phone chat with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Doubting the presidency’s claim, the public requested for audio proof of the conversation between the two leaders however, the presidency insists that it would be “undiplomatic” to do such.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said releasing an audio containing telephone conversation between the two presidents is highly unethical and against modern day civilisation.

On the one hand, President Donald Trump, has remained silent over ‎the phone conversation he reportedly had with President Buhari as claimed by the Nigerian government.

The US government has not reported the conversation on its website or mentioned it on any of their official social media accounts like @USAgov, @WhiteHouse, etc.

Trump, who is notorious for his use of Twitter, has also not tweeted about it either from his personal account@realDonaldTrump or the official account @POTUS.

He, however, tweeted about the visit of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justine Trudeau from his personal account.

Even the United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, has failed to acknowledge the phone conversation via@USEmbassyAbuja.

However, the official accounts of the president of Nigeria, @NGRPresident; the government of Nigeria, @AsoRock; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, @GeoffreyOnyeama and more than five media aides of Buhari (Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad and Lauretta Onochie) have all spoken about it.

Shehu, maintaining that there was indeed a phone conversation, noted that there was not enough time for the two presidents to discuss other continental and international, however, Trump extended an invitation to Buhari to visit the US.