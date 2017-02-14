A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State has adjourned the two consolidated suits involving 92 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria to March 1 for continuation of hearing.

The case, which is before Hon. Justice David Shiri Wyoms was adjourned following the application of the Director of Public Prosecution of Kaduna State, Dari Bayero who informed the Court that he had logistic challenges bringing his witnesses to Court for the continuation of the hearing of the case.

Responding to the motion for the adjournment, counsel to the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Barrister Festus Okoye noted that the state had over a month to put their house in order but failed to do so.

He added that the accused persons have been in prison custody for 14 months awaiting trial.

Okoye also informed the Court that he will not object to the adjournment of the case based on the undertaking by the Director of Public prosecution to produce all the military officers mentioned as witnesses in the case before the court at the next adjourned date.

In his ruling the Hon. Justice David Wyoms adjourned the case to March 1 and thus directed the state to produce all the eight named witnesses who are army officers at the next adjourned date.

The members of the IMN in prison custody are standing trial for culpable homicide, rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences.

Just yesterday, the Islamic group accused the Federal Government of “deliberately and silently” killing its leader, Ibraheem El-ZakZaky.‎