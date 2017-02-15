24 hours after the leader of the Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) was released from serving a 3 year jail term, he has vowed to restore the Republic of Biafra by March 15, 2017.

Barr. Benjamin Onwuka had three years ago stormed the Enugu Broadcasting Service with intention to make a live broadcast in order to declare Biafra, but midway, security operatives acting on a tip-off, stormed the broadcast station and rounded up 12 of the BZF members, including Onwuka. ‎He was later incarcerated for three years.

Speaking with journalists at a press briefing in Enugu on Tuesday just few hours after regaining his freedom, Onwuka, who was exuding much confidence, said that there was no going back on Biafra.

“The state of Biafra will be announced on March 15, 2017 by the Zionist Federation. I, Ikedi Benjamin Onwuka will be leading Biafra. I will be the President of Biafra”.

He stressed that the re-enactment of Biafra Independence stemmed from the diplomatic relations his group, the BZF, had establised with America, the Great Britain and some other world powers. He attributed the failure to realize the Biafra project in 1967 by the late Biafra leader, Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, to lack of diplomatic relations with world powers.

On the perceived friction among the various pro-Biafra groups, he said:‎

“There will never be a day when all the pro Biafra groups will agree on every issue but the ‘Zionists’ have taken the upper hand because we established diplomatic ties with America, Great Britain and other world powers.

“The MASSOB, the IPOB and others are under the zionists; the IPOB for instance has never gone beyond River Niger. All that Nnamdi Kanu is doing is to be insulting everybody through his radio; he is not even sparing America and Britain. So, you can even see that his actions are inimical to the Biafra dream”.

Onwuka disclosed that the new Biafra territory stretched beyond South East zone and Niger Delta regions to include Kogi, Benue, Nasarrawa states and many tribes in the middle belt.