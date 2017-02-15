Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola yesterday disowned alleged N2 billion inserted in the proposed 2017 budget of the housing sector.

The minister, who was defending the details of the N64.99 billion proposed capital vote for the Housing Sector in the 2017 budget before the Senate Committee on Housing, said he knew nothing about N2 billion listed against “Regional Housing Scheme”.

A member of the committee spotted the curious insertion and sought Fashola’s explanation about how it got into the budget proposal.

The minister promptly disowned it, saying he knew nothing about the insertion.

Apart from the N64.99 billion proposal, Fashola requested approval for additional $12 million (about N6 billion) to enable the country settle outstanding commitment to the Housing Development and Financing Organisation known as Shelter Afrik.

In order to get to the root of the matter, the committee summoned Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun to throw light on the vote of N2 billion discovered in the 2017 budget of the Housing Sector.

Her response on the issue has not yet been revealed to the press.