A public outcry has been made by frustrated travelers about the morning train from Abuja-Kaduna.

According to Umma Amadi Rimi, the passengers are being frustrated by the rail officials who sell more tickets than the number of seats thereby leaving travelers stranded.

Pictures showing travelers standing or perched in the luggage rack was shared in order to call the attention of the right authorities.

Nigeria Newsday investigation revealed that the Nigeria Rail Way Corporation had earlier in 2016 stopped the Kubwa sub-station from selling tickets until the train had taken off from the Idu terminal with its passengers during which the remaining unfilled seats, if any, would be made up for at the Kubwa, Jere, Rijana, Dustse and Kakau sub-stations respectively.

Apparently, there were incidences in the not-too-distant past where the train was already filled up from Idu and on getting to Kubwa, passengers that had already bought their tickets, were screened to board the train – standing. Hence the 49 sitting, 99 standing problem had once again crept into the new rail service.

It appears that the Nigeria Railway Corporation’s guidelines for booking has been abandoned, which has once again lead to the over booking of train seats.

There’s only one train with four coaches that makes the shuttle between Abuja and Kaduna, twice a day.