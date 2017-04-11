The anti-kidnapping squad of the Lagos state police command have successfully arrested two men who posed as passengers in order to kill an Uber driver and steal his vehicle. One of those involved in the gruesome crime is still at large.

The suspects and one other, who is at large, strangled the driver, Innevosa Emmanuel and disposed him of his KIA RIO salon car marked KTU 594DM. The suspects always go after uber drivers with the intention of killing them and stealing their cars, to resell them to new buyers.

The suspects boarded the vehicle from Ikeja to take them to Ogba, Oke-Ira during which they suddenly ordered the driver to make a U-turn and take them to Oremeji street, Obawole area of Ogba, where he was strangled with a belt by the robbers and the vehicle was driven away.

One of the suspects revealed to the Lagos police that they strangled the victim with a belt, the aim of the killing according to the arrested suspects was to make away with the car. They then tried to sell the car, but were arrested in the process.