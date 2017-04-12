Menu
One day after a whistle-blower led the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to intercept huge sums of money in various currencies at the popular Balogun market in Lagos, another huge cash has been uncovered.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity, in a statement to DAILY POST, Tuesday night, said another whistle blower led operatives to the discovery of a staggering sum of N4billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“Investigations as to the owner of the funds revealed that the money belongs to a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger State,” he said.

“The suspect uses the names of two companies– Katah Property & Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travel Agency- in laundering the funds.

“Each of the company has N2billion fixed in its deposit account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank.

“The suspected owner of the account and the account officer are currently on the run”, he added.

