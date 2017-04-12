Menu
The Muhammadu Buhari administration has condemned the use of chemical weapons on civilians in Syria.

According to reports, the attack claimed 87 lives.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Olushola Enikanolaiye, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday urged all parties to the Syria conflict to cease hostilities and respect the Chemical Weapon Convention which prohibits the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapon in all armed conflicts.

“Nigeria feels reassured by the UN Secretary General that the UN Security Council, in the exercise of its responsibility for international peace and security, will take adequate measure to address this development,” he added.

Damascus, Syria. 21st August 2013 -- Children lie among the dead shortly after they succumbed to chemical weapon poisoning. French foreign minister said a "reaction with force" may be necessary if Syria is proven to have used chemical weapons against civilians. -- Opposition activists said that more than 1,000 people were killed in an attack of rockets with toxic agents launched at the suburbs of the Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus.

The US Secretary of Defense said there is no doubt that the Syrian government was responsible for the poison gas attack last week on a rebel-held town, adding that it had used chemical weapons several times in the past.

During a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, James Mattis told reporters that independent authorities had documented and concluded the use of chemical weapons in an air strike on Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province.

The US launched a barrage of cruise missiles against a government-controlled Syrian airfield as a response.

