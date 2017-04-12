An American returnee , Chima Ordu,has been remanded in prison after he was caught taking pictures of a policewoman extorting money from motorists in the Isolo area of Lagos State .

Ordu was reported to be in a tricycle when he took a snapshot of the policewoman at the Oludegun Junction.

He was , however, caught and apprehended by some colleagues of the policewoman , who brought him to court for taking the pictures of a law enforcement agent performing her lawful duty .

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate , Mrs . J.O .E. Adeyemi, granted him bail in the sum of N20 , 000 with one surety in like sum .

He was reported to have been remanded in custody when he could not meet the bail condition.

The PUNCH learnt that the 40 – year- old was asked to apologise for his action so the Police could withdraw the case, but he had maintained his ground , saying he didn’t do anything wrong.