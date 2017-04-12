The Peoples Democratic Party youths have asked the party’s national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to apologise to former President Goodluck Jonathan for walking out on him at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja last week.

The youths, under the aegis of the Almagamated PDP Youth Leaders Nationwide, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

They said it was an embarrassment for Sheriff to have walked out on Jonathan, who they described as the leader of the party.

Chairman of the group, Segun Aderemi, has now given Sheriff a 7-day ultimatum to tender an unreserved apology to Jonathan and other party leaders.

“We witnessed what happened that day when he walked out on the former President. Would Sheriff be happy if any member of the party embarrass him the way he embarrassed Jonathan that day?

“He has to tender an unreserved apology to the former President, the BoT and other leaders of the party.

“We insist he should tender an unreserved apology. We strongly believe that he is going to do the needful,” Aderemi said.

The former President, Goodluck Jonathan has convened a peace meeting between the Markafi and Sheriff factions of the party, which was chaired by the ex-president. The meeting had about four PDP governors in attendance, including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin and other notable chieftains.

Sheriff, who came into the Yar‘Adua Centre, venue of the meeting long after Jonathan, the governors and other prominent party chiefs had settled down, stormed out of the meeting at 4:25 p.m.

The party chairman disagreed with Jonathan on the meeting, saying he (Sheriff) remained the most senior member of the PDP and as such, a meeting of that nature ought to have been convened by him.

Sheriff was angered by Jonathan’s refusal to allow him address the meeting in his capacity as the national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, the South-West caucus of the party, on Tuesday resolved to shut the doors of reconciliation against Sheriff.

The party, led by the governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, National Vice Chairman, South West, Eddy Olafeso and other notable leaders of the party, said the zone had foreclosed possibility of any reconciliation, even if summoned by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the party’s leader.