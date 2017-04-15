North Korea has warned the United States that it is “ready to hit back with nuclear attacks”, as it displayed its war arsenal. Among the hardware on display were the new intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

“We’re prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war,” said Choe Ryong-hae, the country’s second most powerful official.

“We are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks,” he said.

The comments came as North Korea, Saturday morning, marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founding president, Kim Il-sung.

A huge parade in Pyongyang was held amid speculation current leader Kim Jong-un could order a new nuclear test, BBC reports.

Rows of military bands, goose-stepping and sword-wielding soldiers marched through Pyongyang’s main Kim Il-sung square for the “Day of the Sun” celebrations.

Kim Jong-un appeared relaxed, laughed with aides and saluted an honour guard and took his place on the podium.

Military planes created the number 105 in the sky.

Recall that North Korea recently called US President, Donald Trump “foolish”.

Responding, Trump stated that North Korea is “looking for trouble” and that he would “solve the problem”.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that “conflict could break out at any moment”, adding that if war occurred there could be no winner.

Unlike at previous Pyongyang parades there did not appear to be any Chinese representatives present.