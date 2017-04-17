Senator Dino Melaye escaped an assassination attempt on his life early, Saturday, April 15. According to the report, Senator Melaye was attacked in his residence at Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of Kogi state. After the rain of bullet that lasted over one hour, two of the vehicles parked within the premises were damaged, while part of the building was also destroyed. Speaking to journalists after the incident, Melaye said the assailants came in some minutes after 12 midnight and started shooting indiscriminately into his building.

According to him, the hoodlums shot at intervals with little break for more than one hour where two vehicles, a security van and caravan bus were destroyed. The senator however accused chairman of the local government, Taofiq Isa, of masterminding the attack because of his criticism of the state government.

His words:

“I got a rousy welcome from Kabba to my home town yesterday (Friday) and I know it angered the powers that be in the state which mobilised for this assassination attempt on my life. “At about midnight we started hearing gunshot. They fired more than 200 rounds of bullet into the house. This attempt to kill me will not stop me from speaking the truth. “If I speak the truth I will die, if I lie I will die. Me, I’ve decided to speak the truth and die. I’m not afraid of death. I only respect men I don’t fear them. “This attempt is being championed by the chairman of my local government. He had said it many times that he will do everything to stop me from coming home. Beside, those assailants when leaving were chanting ‘We will know if it’s Taofiq that owns the land or you. “I am championing an administrative course. I will continue to speak and be voice to the voiceless. I’m not deterred, I remain resolute to make Kogi better. Noting will stop me from coming home.”

Melaye also said accused the police in the area of conspiracy, alleging that they failed to come to his house until three hours after the assailants had left despite their station being a stone thrown from his house. “The DPO did not come to my house until three hours later. Even the area command in Kabba was not notified until I called the CP. I suspect a satanic collabo between Taofiq and the police in Aiyetoro because the duo had a meeting two days ago. “Only God will protect us in this country but definitely not the police,” he added.