The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport which was shutdown for the past 6 weeks and undergoing a major maintenance on the runway was on Tuesday morning re-opened. Among the first to use the reconstructed tarmac was the minister of aviation, Hidi Sirika.

The minister boarded a test flight from the Kaduna International Airport, which for the past 6 weeks had been the optional airport all Abuja bound flights were re-routed through. After the test flight landed, an aircraft belonging to Ethiopian Airlines has followed also touched down a few minutes past 12 o’clock.

The Abuja airport was closed on March 8 to enable repairs on its runway. Speaking with reporters at the Abuja airport, Sirika expressed delight that the facility got ready before the deadline.

Newsday’s findings revealed that he Ethiopian Airlines was the only foreign airline that made use of the Kaduna airport during the period that flights were diverted from Abuja. Firiehiwot Mekonnen, traffic and sales manager of the airline, had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria that the decision to fly the new aircraft to Abuja is because of the belief in the Nigerian market.