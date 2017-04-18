The Lagos State Government is set to execute General-Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly Chukwuemeka Ezeugo aka Reverend King. PM News reports on Tuesday, April 18 that barring last minute change King and others on death row in Lagos prisons would be hanged very soon.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Adeniji Kazeem at a ministerial press conference.

Kazeem said: “Very soon, you will see the action of this government on that issue, we are reviewing the case on Rev. King and others on death roll. “Lots of people are on death row, Rev. King is not the only one on death row, it is on the instruction of Ambode that I visited the prisons recently and I discuss the issue with the prison officials and they expressed concern.

“We are moving in that direction of signing. The prison officials said we need to look at that seriously. Those on death row are beginning to think they have some rights. We are going to move in that direction, you will hear from me, but I will not tell you the exact date.”

The Supreme Court, led by the lead judge Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, vacated the five 20 years jail term handed to King by a federal high court in Lagos and ruled that the death sentence by the Lagos court be upheld. According to Ngwuta, the facts against Rev. King were like such that are seen only in horror movies.

The general overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly in Lagos was sentenced to death by hanging by a Lagos high court after he was arraigned on September 26, 2006 on a six-count charge of attempted murder and murder. King had poured petrol on Ann Uzoh and five other members of his church and set them on fire. While Uzoh died, the others sustained 3rd degree burns.