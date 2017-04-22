Menu
The operatives of the Department of State Service has raided the office of National Pension Commission (PenCom) in Abuja, following the refusal of the former Director-General of the commission, Mrs Chinelo Anohu- Amazu, to hand over to her successor, after her sacking on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chinelo was removed on Wednesday, April 19 after President Buhari announced a new director general for the Commission on Thursday, April 13 – Anohu-Amazu, despite being removed over a week before, was still giving orders on Friday, April 21 – The PenCom has been ordered to make herself present at her former office on Monday, April 24 for questioning .

When the DSS operatives visited the PenCom office today, Anohu-Amazu evaded arrest and went into hiding.

This week, President Buhari approved appointments of 23 Nigerians as chief executives for some federal government agencies. The list contained a mixture of both members of the All Progressives Congress and technocrats.

For PenCom, Anohu-Amazu was removed for Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman as Director-General (Subject to Senate Confirmation) while Funso Doherty is chairman, Akin Akinwale is executive commissioner, Abubakar Zaki Magawata, Ben Oviosun and Nyerere Ayim as executive commissioners.

