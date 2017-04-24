The Chief Security Officer to President Muhammadu Buhari has expelled Punch’s correspondent in Aso Rock Villa, Mr Lekan Adetayo, over a report on the president’s ill-health.

On Sunday, the newspaper ran a detailed report on the absence of the president in some key occasions since he returned to the country on March 10.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, told TheCable that he was still trying to verify the incident.

He said he got a message from the journalist saying he had been expelled from the villa, and he added that he was looking into it.

The former CSO to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had also expelled a journalist from the villa for asking critical questions.