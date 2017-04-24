The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Agency (KSPCACA) is set to investigate the Muhammadu Sanusi-led emirate council over an alleged misappropriation of billions of naira supposedly left behind by his predecessor, the late Alhaji Ado Bayero.

According to letter of summons signed by the agency’s Director of Operations, Sulaiman Gusau, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), and written to Sanusi, the agency is to probe activities in the emirate since 2015 when the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor ascended the throne.

It was learnt that the summons ordered the secretary and treasurer to the council to report to the agency’s headquarters on May 2, 2017 to explain the alleged financial recklessness and perhaps, justify the legal framework under which the expenditure was made.

Speaking to journalists on the development, the Kano state anti-graft agency’s chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, neither denied nor confirmed the summons, but said he was not ready to dwell on any issue under investigation.

Asked what prompted the probe at this time, he maintained that the agency was acting on a petition from a citizen accusing the emirate council of financial recklessness under the current emir.

The investigation is coming on the heels on the continuous criticism of the government by the monarch who is generally respected by a cross section of Nigerians as one of the only truthful northern elite.

Emir Sanusi had recently been accused of hypocrisy by Zamfara governor and chairman of Governors Forum Abdul-Aziz Yari. The NBA president Abubakar Mahmud says the north should not try to silence the Emir even if his stance is against their views.