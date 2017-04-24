His remains have been buried at his residence in Ede on Monday. The corpse was brought to the residence from Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo at about 10:46 a.m., where the Chief Imam of Ede, Moshood Akaje performed the funeral prayers at about 11:03 a.m.

Mr. Adeleke’s body was immediately buried after the prayers amidst tears by families, friends and political associates.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Ibikule Amosun of Ogun, were among the dignitaries that attended the burial.

Earlier in his sermon, Ibrahim Adekilekun, the Chief Imam of Ansarudeen, Ede, described Mr. Adeleke as a man loved by all during his life time.

Mr. Adekilekun, who noted that death is inevitable for all humans, urged family members not to fight anyone over Mr. Adeleke’s death.

Meanwhile, the Osun Government has declared a three-day mourning in the state.