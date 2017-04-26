Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday stormed the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to show solidarity to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Giving reasons for appearing in court for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, Tuesday, April 25. Fayose, who wore an Igbo cap to the court, told journalists outside the courtroom that Kanu is a Nigerian who was being treated unjustly for no reason. The governor said it is unfortunate that many Nigerians are treated in the same way like Kanu.

His words: “This nation belongs to all of us, I have come to identify with the Igbo people. My position remains that Kanu will one day walk into freedom in this our great country.”

The governor’s presence elicited jubilation from members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) gathered outside the courtroom. IPOB members who stormed the court were in their thousands as all adjoining road leading to the court were filled with IPOB members adorning the souvenirs of the group.

Meanwhile, Kanu has been granted bail on health grounds. The IPOB leader is expected to provide three sureties, one of who must be a serving senator, a religious leader and a highly respected person, all of whom must own a land in anywhere in Abuja. The bail bond is N100 million for each surety. He was also ordered never to grant any press interview pending the outcome of his trial and not be in a gathering of more than 10 persons at a time.