The Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa has beaten the hell out of a police Sergeant attached to him for complaining over nonpayment of duty and food allowance, Leadership Newspaper claims.

They claim, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the development to Naijapals on Thursday.

He said that the Area Commander in charge of Yola Area Command was handling the matter,saying he had no details yet over the incident.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity however said the sergeant, who was among the policemen attached to the speaker, complained over nonpayment of duty and food allowance.

He said, angered by the complaint, the speaker descended on the policeman, a development which took the intervention of his civil defence counterpart to rescue the uniformed man.

Quote

“The dazed sergeant was rescued by a civil defence man who had to remind the speaker that he was beating up a policeman,”

the eye witness, who preferred anonymity said.

“You know, the speaker is a hot tempered person and one needs to know how to approach him on sensitive matters like this.”

“The sergeant needed to have followed due process in forwarding any complaint to the speaker.”

The speaker has not responded to questions by news men.

A former local government councillor, Kabiru Mijinyawa, rose from obscurity to assume the position of Speaker and number three citizen of the state by comfortably defeating a relatively famous opponent, Rufai Gombi, a former commissioner and Chairman of Gombi local government council.